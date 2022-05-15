Royal British Legion branch follows Falklands footsteps for anniversary
The 40th anniversary of the Royal Marines' march to Port Stanley during the Falklands War will be commemorated by a Royal British Legion branch.
In May 1982, British forces marched 56 miles (90km) from San Carlos, carrying heavy packs after losing transport helicopters to a missile strike.
Fundraisers in Aldridge, West Midlands, plan to walk the same distance locally to raise money for their branch.
Their march will take them through Cannock Chase and starts on 21 May.
"It's really important we don't forget these things," branch secretary Tam Miler said, explaining that a number of people in the village had family members who had served in the Falklands.
The British forces who landed at San Carlos on 21 May 1982, including members of the Parachute Regiment, were supposed to have made the journey to Port Stanley by helicopter.
But the helicopters were lost when the Atlantic Conveyor was hit by missiles on 25 May meaning instead troops had to walk for three days to reach their destination.
The Royal British Legion members also hope to complete their walk in three days, starting from the Turtle's Head in Aldridge.
Branch social secretary Dave Whitehead said there had been a desire from members to organise a walk and the anniversary was one they wanted to commemorate.
"We want to do something as a village," he said.
Mr Whitehead said the distance would allow all members to take part in some way and he hoped it could bring the branch together.
The branch has set up an online giving page for donations and aims to raise more than £500.
