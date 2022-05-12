Man jailed for life for Wolverhampton Asda car park murder
- Published
A man found guilty of stabbing another person to death in an Asda car park has been jailed for life.
Martin Latham, 41, was repeatedly stabbed by Brian Willington during an argument in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton in September last year.
He later died in hospital, said West Midlands Police.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier, Willington, 33, of Hawkley Close, in the city, was told he would serve a minimum of 21 years for the murder.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on 6 September after reports a man had been stabbed outside the supermarket on Wolverhampton Road.
The two men, known to each other, had been arguing and the situation had escalated, with Willington pulling out a knife and stabbing Mr Latham several times in the chest, police said.
Willington ran off but he was tracked down and arrested three hours later.
Also found guilty of having a bladed weapon in a public place on 4 May, he received no additional punishment.
Mr Latham's family previously said they were "truly devastated over the death of Martin. Our lives will never be the same again".
