Small Heath stabbing: Man charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed at a house.
Shannon Stanley, 27, was found at a property in Mount Pleasant in Small Heath, Birmingham, on Tuesday. She died after paramedics reached her.
Pablo Hoad, also 27, was arrested by police from an address near the scene at 01:00 BST the same morning.
He remains in police custody and is due at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The family of Shannon Stanley have said she was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece and cousin and she had many friends that also loved her dearly.
They added: "She will be missed by us all and we ask as a family that we are allowed to grieve privately at this sad time."
West Midlands Police have said their inquiries continue and urged anyone with information to come forward.
