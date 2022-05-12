Public to choose names of new Birmingham railway stations
People are being asked to choose the names of two new railway stations being built in Birmingham.
Construction of three new stations on the Camp Hill line is due to start later this year, but Kings Heath Station's name is agreed.
Residents living near to the stations in Stirchley and Moseley are being asked to vote on the others.
Once built, the stations will be the first passenger services on the line for 80 years.
People living near the stations are being asked to pick the names from a shortlist.
There is a three-way choice between Hazelwell, Stirchley and Pineapple Road for one station while those further along the track can pick between Moseley and Moseley Village for their station.
Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "Residents have been waiting decades for their local stations to return, and so it is only right they have a say in what they will be called."
The West Midlands Combined Authority is providing £36m towards the cost of the stations, with £20m from the Department for Transport and the remaining £5m from Birmingham City Council's Clean Air Zone fund.
Residents have until 25 May to respond, after which Mr Street will assess the answers and pick the names, which will be announced in June.
