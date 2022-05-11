Small Heath stabbing: Murder victim named by police
- Published
A woman who died after being stabbed at a house has been named by police.
Shannon Stanley, 27, was found at a property in Mount Pleasant in Small Heath, Birmingham, on Tuesday. She died after paramedics reached her.
A 27-year-old man arrested near to the scene on suspicion of murder remains in custody, West Midlands Police said.
A 24-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday has since been released on police bail. Police are appealing for witnesses.
