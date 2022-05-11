Sheldon fire: Crews fight blaze in flat above takeaway
Emergency services were called to a fire in a flat above a takeaway in the early hours.
Eight fire engines and a hydraulic platform went to the home between Salcombe Avenue and Cranes Park Road in Sheldon, Birmingham.
One person was assessed by medics and discharged at the scene, the ambulance service said. West Midlands Police also attended.
West Midlands Fire Service added the police investigation was ongoing.
People have been advised to avoid the area.
The fire service said the incident was "brought under control quickly", adding crews would remain at the scene for some time.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for further information.
Our fire crew are in attendance at a fire on Cranes Park Road, Sheldon. Crews arrived within three minutes, currently 8 fire engines 1 hydraulic aerial platform and drones are at scene. @WMPolice @OFFICIALWMAS are also supporting.— Ella Warden (she/her) (@harris6751) May 11, 2022
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BtAJZfEgSx