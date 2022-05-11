West Bromwich care staff handed patient fatal morphine dose
A coroner has called for better training for carers after a disabled woman was handed a fatal dose of morphine.
Karen Redding, 60, died on 25 March 2021 after overdosing on pain relief.
Senior Black Country coroner Zafar Siddique wrote to Cherish Home Care in West Bromwich, raising concerns that staff did not check the contents of the box before giving it to Ms Redding.
The provider has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
'A little too much'
Following an inquest in October 2021, Mr Siddique recorded Ms Redding died from multidrug toxicity.
In a prevention of future deaths report, the coroner said Ms Redding was prescribed Oramorph to manage pain relief after a leg amputation.
The day before her death, she requested that a member of staff pass her a bottle of the medication.
Later that day, she told staff she had taken "a little too much" and became increasingly drowsy before she died.
Mr Siddique said it would have been appropriate for care staff to arrange for Ms Redding to see a doctor after she disclosed she had taken too much.
He wrote to the home care provider, which is rated as good by the Care Quality Commission, with recommendations to prevent future deaths.
These included reviewing training of care staff when it comes to handing items to patients and checking box contents.
He also suggested the care home review its policy of escalation to emergency services when it is established a patient has taken an overdose.
