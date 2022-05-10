Small Heath murder: Police investigate after woman found dead
- Published
A woman has died after being found with stab wounds at an address in Birmingham.
The victim, in her 20s, was found fatally stabbed at a property in Mount Pleasant in the Small Heath area of the city earlier.
Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of her murder after her body was discovered.
The West Midlands force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.