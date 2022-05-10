Park stabbing: Three men in hospital with knife wounds
Three men have suffered knife wounds during an attack in a city park.
West Midlands Police said officers had been called to Small Heath Park, in Birmingham, at 19:45 BST on Monday and two men, aged 25 and 18, had been taken to hospital with stab wounds.
They remain in a stable condition and West Midlands Ambulance Service described the injures as "potentially serious".
A third man later arrived at hospital with knife injuries, the force said.
The ambulance service, which said it had been called out at 19:28, said the injured men had been found on the Coventry Road side of the park, which is in the South Yardley area of the city.
West Midlands Police said it had carried out a search of the scene and had been speaking to witnesses.
