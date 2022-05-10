GMB hits out at 'inhumane' care home closure announcement
The decision to close a care home has forced residents to seek alternative accommodation.
Holbeche House, in Dudley, West Midlands, has 24 residents. The GMB union called the decision "inhumane".
The union said the closure had caused "chaos" for staff and that there was uncertainty over the closure date.
A statement issued on behalf of operator Belsize said the home was not financially viable and it would do all it could to assist staff and residents.
The statement said the decision to close had been "difficult".
"Our goal is to ensure the smooth transition for both residents and colleagues," it said.
The GMB said staff and residents had been given 28 days to leave, although the Belsize statement said the company was working with the local authority to close the home within 90 days.
The house, where some of those involved in the Gunpowder Plot once took shelter (Holbeche House was at that point in Staffordshire), has 48 beds and employs 32 permanent staff, supported by agency workers.
The GMB said: "The residents of Holbeche and those who care for them deserve better than this."
The union has asked for talks with senior management. Local organiser Declan Downes said: "We might even be able to offer some solutions to save jobs."
Asked about the mood of his members, he said: "They're saddened, they're shocked; with everything they've gone through during Covid, it's a real struggle for them.
"Working in a sector like this, the pay's not always great but they don't always do it for the pay."
