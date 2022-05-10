Five Sandwell leisure centres shut due to strikes
- Published
A number of leisure centres in Sandwell have been closed to the public due to industrial action.
GMB union members working at seven Sandwell Leisure Trust (SLT) sites carried out a strike on Tuesday.
Five leisure centres including Smethwick Swimming Centre were closed as a result.
The trust has said it is committed to working collaboratively with trade unions.
Services were also disrupted at Portway Lifestyle Centre, Tipton Leisure Centre, Haden Hill Leisure Centre and Wednesbury Leisure Centre.
Strikers gathered at the picket line outside of SLT sites across the borough this morning from 06:00BST.
It comes following allegations that SLT bosses "refused to discuss a pay claim", according to the GMB.
"The services the Trust provide are extremely important for our residents," a spokesman for Sandwell Council said.
The local authority said it will be working to ensure that any disruption caused by the is kept to a minimum.
A representative of the trust said: "'SLT has been consulting with all Trade Unions throughout and has met with them as requested to discuss and receive their representations that will be considered at the next Board meeting later this month."