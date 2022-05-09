Armed police deployed after man shot in face in Wolverhampton
A man was shot in the face and a second received knife wounds to the head after violence broke out in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police received multiple reports of a shooting on Ruskin Road at about 19:50 BST on Sunday.
Officers said a 38-year-old man and a woman, 39, were tracked down and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder shortly afterwards.
The two victims, aged 39 and 41, presented at hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.
Armed police were deployed to Ruskin Road, which remains closed off for forensic investigations.
A shop where the 41-year-old victim who was shot ran into is also closed for searches, police said.
The force said it was "working hard to understand the motive for the attack".
The suspects, who are both from the city, remain in custody for questioning.
Detectives are analysing CCTV and door-bell camera footage that may have captured the attack, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
