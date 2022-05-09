Drink-drive arrest after car ploughs into wall in Rowley Regis
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a wall outside a house.
Fire crews in Dudley tweeted an image of the vehicle on its side in Dudley Road, Rowley Regis on Sunday saying the two occupants suffered minor injuries.
The man and a woman were out of the car by the time emergency crews arrived at about 19:30 BST.
West Midlands Police said the 43-year-old was also arrested for taking a vehicle without consent.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "This incident involved one car that had collided with a brick wall and come to rest on its side.
"Our crews worked to make it safe before it was recovered.
"A man and a woman self-extricated from the car prior to our arrival. They were treated for their injuries by West Midlands Ambulance colleagues.
"West Midlands Police were also in attendance, as the man was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol."
