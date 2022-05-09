Birmingham Airport: 'Chaos' as travellers face long queues
Thousands of travellers have faced hours of long queues at Birmingham Airport.
Passengers described the situation as "absolute chaos" and "manic" as lines snaked outside of the airport terminal.
Birmingham Airport admitted queues were long on Monday, but said they were "managed and moving".
Travellers at Manchester Airport have also reported long queues on social media. Bosses there have previously blamed staff shortages.
Birmingham Airport said the decision was taken to run queues for security outside the terminal building to prevent those becoming "tangled" with check-in queues.
The scenes come just over two months before Birmingham hosts the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with more than one million spectators expected at events across the region.
Speaking on Monday, one traveller said it took her "two hours to get through check-in and security".
Another said they feared missing their flight due to a "lack of management".
Birmingham Airport said it was expecting 15,000 passengers on Monday, but half of those were booked on flights departing around its "busy dawn peak".
Long queues have become a regular feature in recent weeks at several airports, including Manchester, Heathrow and Stansted.
A number of factors have been blamed, including staff shortages, a lack of Border Force officials and the spike in demand for travel as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in the UK and further afield.
Birmingham Airport said although 43% of its staff were made redundant during the pandemic, it had started a recruitment drive in November and extra security officers were expected to be on duty soon after completing training.
It emerged over the weekend that easyJet is removing six seats from about 50 of its aircraft to enable it to operate them with three members of cabin crew rather than four, as the airline battles a shortage of staff.
