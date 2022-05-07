Hundreds join in food pack for Ukraine in Birmingham
Hundreds of people have joined a two-day food packing event, filling boxes of aid for Ukrainian refugees.
It was part of the Volunteer Expo at Birmingham's NEC, which aims to show prospective volunteers the kind of projects they could get involved in.
Around 700 boxes were filled and will be taken to Moldova to be distributed.
Gwyn Williams from Feed the Hungry said it "gives you goose bumps when everybody comes together" and "you feel part of something".
"There is something special about handling a donation," the international director of the food charity added.
The national homeless charity Crisis which runs a project in Digbeth, Birmingham to support homeless people also attended the event.
"Being here is fantastic for us to engage the local community with our work," said Sarah Bowron from the charity.
The event was organised by Rotary International.
Amanda Watkin, general secretary of Rotary International, which organised the event, said: "The contribution to society financially because people are giving their time for free is phenomenal, and it is something that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the government recognise as well.
"So to have this showcase and raise the profile, I think is critical."
