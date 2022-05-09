Lane closures as 10-month Birmingham pipe works begin
Work is beginning on a 10-month project to replace aging water pipes.
Severn Trent Water said it was investing £897,000 to replace 3km (1.8 miles) of pipes in Erdington, Birmingham, to improve water quality.
Work begins on Monday in Bromford Lane, where it joins the A38 Tyburn Road before moving on to surrounding roads.
Severn Trent said traffic management would be in place, including single lane closures.
Rachel Lowe, from Severn Trent, said: "Customers in Erdington deserve a modern water supply that they can rely on. That's why we're making this investment to prevent future leaks and bursts.
"We'll be doing everything we can to minimise any disruption while we're working in the area."
