Delays reported as Walsall M6 bridge demolition begins
Delays have been reported as work begins to demolish a motorway bridge.
Junction 10 of the M6, at Walsall, closed at 20:00 BST on Friday, with traffic to be diverted until 06:00 on Monday to enable the safe removal of the bridge.
It is the latest stage in a £78m upgrade of the junction in a bid to cut congestion.
National Highways said there was 2.5 miles (4km) of congestion in both directions on Saturday morning.
It has advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The two existing bridges, which carry traffic over the motorway, have been replaced by new structures, which increase the number of lanes around the junction from two to four.
They have been built next to the existing 50-year-old bridges to enable traffic to switch over to the replacement structures.
The south bridge is to be demolished this weekend, with the north bridge expected to be removed later this month.
During the closure, motorists have been diverted off the motorway at junction 10 to travel over the roundabout and rejoin the M6 on the other side.
