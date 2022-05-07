Wolverhampton NHS staff raise funds for hospital machinery
- Published
Hospital staff have completed a charity run to raise money for specialist machinery.
Eight medics from Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital raised almost £2,500 by taking part in the Great Birmingham Run on 1 May.
The funds will go towards an ultrasound machine for their paediatric assessment ward, helping to cannulate vulnerable children.
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said their effort was "magnificent".
Trainee nurse Ambra Righetti had the idea to gather the group of runners, seven of whom completed the 10km race and one who completed the half marathon.
"The day was brilliant and the atmosphere was great," she said.
"The race was tough but seeing people running next to you kept everyone going."
Consultant Dr Julie Brent decided to take on the longer run. She said it was "a challenge" but went on to achieve a personal best time.
Another runner, Dr Katie Shelley, only started running last year but completed the 10km race.
"Thanks to all the runners from A21 for their magnificent efforts - and for raising a fantastic amount of money," Rachel Robinson, from the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk