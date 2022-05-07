Replica Ryder Cup golf bag stolen in Bartley Green
- Published
A replica of a golf bag used by Colin Montgomerie at the 2010 Ryder Cup, given to a man for his 60th birthday, has been stolen.
Ray Walsh, from Birmingham, said the gift from golf friends was handed over at his surprise birthday party attended by about 50 people in February.
It was taken from his car boot outside his Bartley Green home between midnight and 06:00 BST on 1 May, he stated.
He said it would probably cost over £2,000 to replace clubs in the bag.
The Birmingham resident, who has a golf handicap of 17, had had the 14 clubs for about six months and took up the sport about five years ago, when he gave up football due to a knee problem.
The bag had the names of Montgomerie and other European golfers embroidered on and Mr Walsh said he could not estimate the price of it.
Europe beat the US to regain the Ryder Cup at the Celtic Manor in south Wales in 2010.
"It [the bag] was quite dear to me to be fair... It was an amazing surprise really," Mr Walsh said.
"You get angry with it [the theft], but there's nothing you can do about it... Once they find out how unique it is, they'd probably panic and throw it away."
Mr Walsh said he had informed West Midlands Police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk