Solihull council election results: Conservatives retain control
- Published
The Tory party has maintained its control of Solihull Council.
In total, the Conservatives increased their majority by one seat, while the Green and Liberal Democrat parties both gained two seats each.
Counting took place at North Solihull Sports Centre during Friday daytime and the result came just before 13:00 BST.
Counting is also under way at Birmingham City Council, where all seats are being contested. Final results are expected on Friday evening.
Overall turnout in Solihull was 33%, a decrease from 38% in 2021, with the political make-up now 28 Conservative, 14 Green, five Liberal Democrat and four Independent councillors.
Votes had been cast for councillors in a third of the authority's seats.
Among those contesting their seats was the Conservative leader of the council Ian Courts, who held his Dorridge and Hockley Heath ward.
Birmingham leader retains seat
He said: "We lost two out of our majority, so our majority has reduced, but it was very much following the national picture in terms of gains by the Liberals.
"By and large we held the council, it was a solid hold for us and I am very satisfied really with our performance in a mid-term situation and with everything going on with the cost of living crisis and all of those things.
"I think we did as well as could be expected and perhaps better."
In Birmingham, the final result is expected to be announced at about 18:00, but it has already been confirmed Labour group leader Ian Ward has retained his Shard End seat.
He said he was "delighted" to be re-elected and has now held his seat for 27 years.
"Wider Birmingham, we don't know the full result yet. But I anticipate we are going to be somewhere in the low 60s, I think, seats-wise, across the city.
"We may gain a few, we may lose a few, there is a number of close votes still being counted."
