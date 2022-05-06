Dea-John Reid: Teen jailed for killing boy in Kingstanding stabbing
- Published
A 15-year-old has been sentenced to six and a half years for killing a boy who was stabbed with a kitchen knife after going out to play football.
Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021.
The trial heard he had been "hunted down" by a group shouting racial slurs in front of several witnesses.
The 15-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, was cleared of murder at a trial last month, but convicted of manslaughter.
Four other people were cleared of murder.
The trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard the stabbing followed a confrontation over a bag.
Dea-John had been out with friends when one of the group was accused of trying to steal the bag by other teenagers.
'Lynch mob'
In CCTV footage played to jurors, Dea-John was seen being chased through streets, pursued by a several people armed with a wrench and a large kitchen knife.
A personal statement to the court from Dea-John's mother, Joan Morris, described the group as a "lynch mob reminiscent of a scene from Mississippi Burning".
The family were unhappy at the verdict and stated the CCTV footage which showed Dea-John being chased "clearly shows intent".
In sentencing, Mr Justice Johnson told the teenager, who wore gloves and a balaclava to carry out the stabbing: "The CCTV shows that there was a concerted chase of Dea-John, which was led by you and which involved four others.
"If an adult did what you did then that would almost certainly be murder and they would be sentenced to life imprisonment."
However, the judge said he did not believe he presented a long-term danger to the public.
The teenager is expected to serve half his term in custody.
'Shattering hopes'
West Midlands Police said officers treated the stabbing as racially aggravated because a racial slur was shouted at Dea-John's group from a car used by the killer.
Following sentencing, Det Supt Shaun Edwards said: "To have lost his life in such an appalling way, shattering all the hopes his family had to see him grow up, is absolutely tragic."
Dea-John's mother said: "After seeing my son bouncing around with life and he went out to play football and never returned."
She said she first learnt something had happened when a friend called to tell her he had been hurt and she went to College Road in Kingstanding to find a blue tent behind a police cordon.
"Suddenly, my youngest baby at the tender age of 14 had gone and all I was being told is that I cannot even see him. The next time I saw him was in a mortuary in Coventry."
Dea-John was a "budding footballer", who wanted to be a dentist she said, and added the pair had a "fantastic relationship, which was abruptly destroyed by the actions of others".
She concluded: "Whilst members of the perpetrator's family will be able to visit their loved one and eventually see him released back in the community, my only visit to Dea-John, is to a grave in a cemetery.
"My only reunion with Dea-John may well be if I am still in this country, to join him in his grave when the Lord calls me home."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk