Local election results 2022: Labour keep Sandwell despite council concerns
The leader of troubled Sandwell Council said things were improving after Labour gained two seats in the election.
The party held on to 18 seats and won two from the Conservatives.
The authority has had six leaders in as many years with government commissioners recently appointed to implement change.
Leader Kerrie Carmichael said: "We are not making out that we are the best - we still know that we have got a way to go but we are doing it."
In Wolverhampton, there was no change at the top as Labour held on to 17 seats.
In Dudley, the Conservatives kept 13 seats but lost two to the Labour Party. It comes a year after the Tories took control of Dudley Council for the first time in a decade.