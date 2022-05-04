Birmingham Dogs Home forced to close after virus outbreak
A dogs home has had to close temporarily after an outbreak of parvovirus in its kennels.
Birmingham Dogs Home said it will be closed for three weeks to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.
Parvovirus is highly contagious and attacks cells in dogs' intestines. It can be fatal if left untreated.
The charity said every dog in its care is receiving regular vet checks and that "every measure has been put in place" to prevent further infections.
Its centre in Wolverhampton will remain open for visitors and anyone with appointments at the Birmingham centre will be contacted directly by staff, the charity added.
What is parvovirus?
Parvovirus attacks cells in a dog's intestines, stopping it from absorbing nutrients
This causes weakness and dehydration
Symptoms includes foul-smelling diarrhoea with blood in it, vomiting, loss of appetite, collapse, depression, fever and sudden death
Dogs and puppies can be vaccinated against parvovirus from the age of six weeks, with boosters needed
It is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily through unvaccinated dogs
Source: Blue Cross
"The health of all the dogs in our care is our top priority," the charity said.
Last month, Birmingham Dogs Home said its rescue centres were "completely full" as more owners made the decision to give up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis.
In just 10 days in April it received 42 dogs that had been abandoned.
Anyone who finds a stray dog or who wishes to give up their pet has been urged to contact local dog wardens during the outbreak.
