Hotel worker stabbed during Birmingham hotel disorder
A worker was stabbed during a disorder at a city hotel, police said.
West Midlands Police officers were called to the Strathallan Hotel on Hagley Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham at around 11:30am BST on Tuesday.
The man was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-changing, the force said.
A 27-year-old man was arrested at the hotel on suspicion of assault and remains in custody, it added.
A weapon was retrieved and is being forensically examined.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said a second patient, a woman, was treated at the scene for a minor injury and discharged.
