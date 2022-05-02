Tyseley fire: Crews tackle blaze involving 50 tonnes of waste
- Published
Dozens of firefighters have tackled a blaze involving about 50 tonnes of waste at a cardboard recycling plant.
Residents in Tyseley, Birmingham, were warned earlier the fire had led to "heavy smoke" and they should close doors and windows.
Eight appliances were sent to the "large fire" at the centre off Redfern Road, West Midlands Fire Service said.
The service confirmed it was the same site which saw a blaze attended by more than 50 firefighters last May.
On Monday, the service initially sent five appliances and a hydraulic platform to the scene after the callout at 06:00 BST.
Fire investigators found the blaze had been caused accidentally, a spokesman for the service said.
In the afternoon, 15 firefighters remained at the scene continuing to damp down.