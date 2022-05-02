Driver in 20s dies after car hits tree in Smethwick
- Published
A man in his 20s has died after the car he was driving hit a tree in the West Midlands.
The blue Audi R8 crashed in Oldbury Road, Smethwick, just before 22:45 BST on Sunday.
Police said the man's death was confirmed at the scene, adding: "our thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time".
An eight-year-old boy, who was passenger in the car, sustained minor injuries, West Midlands Police said.
Officers closed the road while initial inquiries were carried out but it has since reopened.
"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has information which will help us establish the full circumstances," a force spokesperson said. "We're particularly interested in any dashcam footage."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.