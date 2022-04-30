Elections 2022: Can Labour win back trust in West Bromwich?
By Oprah Flash & Rebecca Woods
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
It is one of the most diverse areas in England and one which has experienced a major political shift in the past two years. As voters in Sandwell, in the West Midlands, prepare to head to the polls this week, what matters to people the most?
When Jamma Stewart picks up his steelpan and steps out on to the streets of West Bromwich, he's got just one aim for the day - to make people smile.
He's been playing exuberant calypso music to shoppers on the High Street for more than 26 years, with his son following in his footsteps and they are among the most familiar faces in town.
"I'm not asking people for money, as long as they appreciate the music and it makes them smile, that is enough," he said.
"The more people are down, it makes my job easier because once they hear the music it lifts them up."
While Mr Stewart's presence on the High Street has been a constant one, a lot more has changed.
Many businesses have closed, and while shoppers welcomed the opening of the New Square shopping centre in 2013, traditional shop owners have struggled.
After 30 years of working in the challenging retail industry, Iqbal Kaur is one of those who is hoping for an upturn in business and to share the musician's daily dose of positivity.
"The rates are killing everyone," the owner of Bags and Frames said, wrapped up in her coat and scarf behind the counter of her shop, where shelves are filled top to bottom with accessories.
"Right now, I'm freezing. I don't put the heating on because of the high bills."
She has seen the number of shoppers decline, and shop units remain empty for far too long.
"Not many people come to the town any more, it's dead." What is needed, she said, was more support from the council.
"Sometimes I have to shut the shop early and I can't afford to employ anyone to help me."
Reviving its town centres - there are six of them across the borough - is one of many challenges facing Sandwell Council.
Based just a few miles from Birmingham, the borough, formed in 1974, has a population of 327,378. It is one of the most ethnically diverse areas in England, with 34% of residents from black and ethnic minority communities compared to 20% in England and Wales.
But it is also the 12th most deprived authority in England, out of 317. Health and education inequalities are rife - child obesity is at one of the worst rates in the country, and the 2011 census found 35% of Sandwell residents had no qualifications, compared to 23% nationally.
There has been a recent uplift in employment, however, with rates of those in work up from 69.6% to 74%, just under the national average of 75.5%.
The area will also benefit from this year's Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, with a huge new aquatics centre built in Smethwick that it is hoped will have a huge impact on sporting participation for generations.
For 73-year-old Des Flaherty, failures by the authorities to tackle some of the inequalities have led him to stop voting altogether.
"I always voted, then I stopped a couple of years ago. I was dissatisfied," he said.
"The politicians kept saying they were going to change things in West Bromwich and we didn't see anything happen.
"I've always voted for Labour," said the former factory worker, who remembered the party "getting us back to work".
"The Conservatives keep saying they are going to do something but I'm still waiting. Now with Partygate, they are focusing more on the politicians than they are on the public."
The Conservative voice in Sandwell is something that was largely non-existent until just over two years ago.
Then, in the December 2019 snap election that saw Boris Johnson claim a historic win, West Bromwich voted in its first-ever Tory MPs. Nicola Richards replaced Labour stalwart Tom Watson in the West Bromwich East seat and Shaun Bailey won the majority in West Bromwich West.
Last year, Sandwell's Labour-run council finally got an opposition, when the Conservatives went from zero to nine seats in the local election.
It was a clear message from voters they were unhappy with the status quo. And the council itself has been beset with problems - it's had six different leaders in as many years.
In March, it was announced government officials were being brought in to address "the deep-seated culture of poor governance and leadership" at the authority.
What will happen on Thursday, when a third of Sandwell council seats are up for grabs, is anyone's guess. Particularly if people are feeling as deflated as Mr Flaherty.
"[The politicians] are blaming the pandemic for problems with health care but I think this is a cop-out," he continued.
"A friend of mine had trouble with his sight and had to wait six months to be seen by someone."
Students Anaya Miles and Tarza Kush might also need to be persuaded to embrace elections.
"I don't think voting makes that much of a change unless more people are doing it," said Miss Miles, who at 17 is too young to vote this year.
"They say 'your vote matters' but not really."
The teenagers said they had noticed a rise in crime in the area which had negatively impacted their education.
"It's really scary so it would be great if there was more security," said Miss Kush, 19. "We can't stay in college as much as we want to do extra work because we have to get home before it gets dark."
"The area needs to be cleaned up," added Miss Miles.
"It plays a big role in boosting morale. If the area looks bad, it puts you off going there. It's getting more grey.
"One of the pros of the area is it's really diverse," she said.
For fishmonger Azar Reynolds, the rising cost of living has led to a lack of trust in governing bodies.
"All we get is false promises," the manager of the Clock Tower on the High Street said.
"I used to vote Labour because my grandad always did. He was a working man and believed that was the best option.
"Now, there is a lot of unemployment and begging in West Bromwich.
"The government needs to do something to help get people off the streets."
Mr Reynolds added: "Everything has gone up, how can the small businesses compete with the supermarkets? It's David vs Goliath."
Families across the country continue to struggle with rising energy bills, food costs and petrol prices.
Grazyna Tomoiszewicz, who rents half of the Ace Clothing store, said she had to juggle two jobs just to make ends meet.
"People don't have money, they have lost their jobs and now have to choose between feeding their children or heating so they have nothing left to buy our products", she said.
"I will vote this year, I have to because I want change. I don't want anyone here to lose their business."
Full-time mum Beth Poultney, 20, also plans to go to the ballot box and will be doing some research to decide which box to tick.
She has lived in the town for five years, and while she acknowledged that it had its problems, such as crime, it was the welcoming people that made West Bromwich what it is.
"It's a good community and everyone is really close, we're like a family," she said.
Working with people every day has meant Mr Stewart - better known as the Mighty Jamma - has developed a good understanding of what is needed in the area he lives.
"I'm voting with the hope that things can get better with employment and services for younger people," he said.
"From what I can see, in the town they don't have any recreational things to put a smile on people's faces," he added. He really meant it when he said that was what his mission was.
"Generally, West Bromwich is a nice place and very multicultural," he said.
"But a lot of community centres and services have closed down. They need to invest in grassroot organisations that matter."
All photography by Gavin Dickson
