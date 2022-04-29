Fire crews tackle blaze at Dudley scrapyard
Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze at a scrapyard.
About 30 firefighters were called to the scene in Pedmore Road, Dudley in the West Midlands shortly before 02:00 BST on Friday.
West Midlands Fire Service said crews worked overnight to bring the blaze under control.
Residents in the area were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as smoke billowed from the site.
