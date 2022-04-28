Birmingham's Museum and Art Gallery reopens for Commonwealth Games
- Published
Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery has partially reopened to the public ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The museum, which has been shut since October 2020, opened with a series of pop-up exhibitions like Wonderland, which explores the city's cinemas.
Due to electrical work, the building will close again in December and reopen fully in 2024.
One of the museum's CEOs, Zak Mensah, said they wanted to combine "the old and the new".
"If you are used to seeing traditional art, you're going to see that but alongside things like a rave club," he added.
Visitors will be able to see five displays, which museum bosses say aim to "bring together themes such as culture identity, community, and media".
They added there would be new objects on display and live events, as well as space for visitors to join in and contribute.
The museum - originally opened in 1885 - will shut again in December 2022 for maintenance work, ahead of a full reopening in 2024.
Mr Mensah said he would have loved to have opened all 40 of the galleries for the Commonwealth Games, but added "electrical works have to happen at some point".
Birmingham City Council will continue with electrical works in other areas of the building while the museum is open.
