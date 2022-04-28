Hakeem Hussain: Mum jailed over son's asthma attack death

The mother of a boy found dead in a freezing garden after an asthma attack has been jailed for 20 years.
Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain was found lifeless at the home in Birmingham in November 2017.
A court heard Laura Heath had prioritised her drug addiction over caring for him.
The 40-year-old was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence and had also admitted four counts of child cruelty at Coventry Crown Court.
The trial heard Hakeem died alone and "gasping for air" in the garden of the property where his mother was staying.
On the night Hakeem had died, Heath had smoked drugs before passing out in the same bed as him.
Probably exacerbated by the effects of second-hand smoke, Hakeem at some point in the night suffered an asthma attack.
Unable to wake his mother, it is thought he then went outside for fresh air, where he was found the next morning.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Hakeem died of uncontrolled asthma, and toxicology evidence proved he had inhaled tobacco smoke in the hours before his death.
A hair sample showed he had also ingested heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.
'Squalor, chaos and tragedy'
Passing sentence on Heath, Mr Justice Dove said Hakeem's death was the result of Heath's "catastrophic and deplorable" parenting.
Hakeem's death had occurred as her life "entered a drug-fuelled downward spiral into squalor, chaos and tragedy," he said.
"It is clear that in his tragically short life [Hakeem] had been an inspiration of happiness and affection for people who knew him.
"All of that potential for a wonderful and fulfilling life was cut short, extinguished as he collapsed on his own suffocating, clutching a leaf in the garden.
"The truth is that Hakeem died as a result of your deplorable negligence."
His death was "needless, tragic and a result of your abject failure as his mother", the judge said.
