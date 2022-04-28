Hakeem Hussain: Mum jailed over son's asthma attack death
- Published
The mother of a boy found dead in a freezing garden after an asthma attack has been jailed for 20 years.
Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain was found lifeless at the home in Birmingham in November 2017.
A court heard Laura Heath had prioritised her drug addiction over caring for him.
The 40-year-old was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence and had also admitted four counts of child cruelty at Coventry Crown Court.
The trial heard Hakeem, who was known to authorities, died alone and "gasping for air" in the garden of the property where his mother was staying.
Her drug addiction had got worse in the months leading up to his death, to the extent she was paying £55 a day for mainly heroin and crack cocaine, paid for partly through sex work.
The jury was also told she had repurposed one of his inhalers as a makeshift crack pipe.
On the night Hakeem had died, Heath had smoked heroin before passing out in the same bed as him.
Probably exacerbated by the effects of second-hand smoke, Hakeem at some point in the night suffered an asthma attack.
Unable to wake his mother, it is thought he then went outside for fresh air, where he was found the next morning.
'Squalor, chaos and tragedy'
Passing sentence on Heath, Mr Justice Dove said Hakeem's death was the result of Heath's "catastrophic and deplorable" parenting.
Hakeem's death had occurred as her life "entered a drug-fuelled downward spiral into squalor, chaos and tragedy," he said.
"It is clear that in his tragically short life [Hakeem] had been an inspiration of happiness and affection for people who knew him," Mr Justice Dove said.
"All of that potential for a wonderful and fulfilling life was cut short, extinguished as he collapsed on his own suffocating, clutching a leaf in the garden.
"The truth is that Hakeem died as a result of your deplorable negligence."
His death was "needless, tragic and a result of your abject failure as his mother", the judge said.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Hakeem died of uncontrolled asthma, and toxicology evidence proved he had inhaled tobacco smoke in the hours before his death.
A hair sample showed he had also ingested heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.
Hakeem had been suffering from breathing difficulties and asthma since he was three years old and throughout his life authorities were concerned about his medical condition and how it was being mismanaged at home, the court was told.
At the time of his death, he had not been able to access his preventative inhaler for two days as it was left uncollected by his mother at his home on nearby Long Acre.
Just two days before his body was found, a nurse at his school told a safeguarding panel he would die "by the weekend" if action was not taken.
The court heard that during a meeting on the Friday before his death, health, education, and social workers voted to act to protect Hakeem, and a conversation with Heath was expected to take place on the Monday.
Hakeem died on the Sunday.
Missed opportunities
Birmingham Children's Trust was established six months later, following years of criticism of council-run children's services in the city.
There had been "clear missed opportunities" by social workers in Hakeem's case, the trust said.
Its chief executive, Andy Couldrick, said: Hakeem "was saying some things to people that we should all have heard and listened to and acted on more swiftly and with greater urgency".
A serious case review examining the circumstances of his death is due to be published over the next couple of months.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk