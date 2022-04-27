Woman arrested after Wolverhampton stabbing released
A woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a man who was stabbed has been released.
The 46-year-old man was found near the junction of Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive in Wolverhampton at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
He was earlier described as being in a stable condition in hospital.
The 53-year-old woman has been released without charge. Police said they were keen to hear from people in the area at the time who had not spoken to them.
