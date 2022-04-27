Digbeth stab victim was off-duty police officer
- Published
A man who was stabbed on a Birmingham street was an off-duty police officer, West Midlands Police have said.
The 40-year-old man was attacked at 23:15 BST on 22 April near the junction of Allison Street and High Street in Digbeth.
A 29-year-old from Erdington and a 43-year-old of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The two men have now been released on bail under strict conditions.
