Old West Midlands fire engine to be donated to Ukraine convoy
An old fire engine from the West Midlands will form part of a new UK convoy to support firefighters in Ukraine.
The decommissioned unit will be sent along with surplus equipment including hoses and thermal imaging cameras, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said.
Two convoys of 40 firefighting vehicles have already been sent to Ukraine.
Four West Midlands staff, including three volunteer drivers, will join the next convoy, the service added.
The project is being led by UK charity Fire Aid, backed by the Home Office.
The service's chief fire officer, Phil Loach, said his staff were "desperate" to support their counterparts in Ukraine.
