Commonwealth Games 2022: Jobs fair comes to Wolverhampton
- Published
A recruitment drive for the Commonwealth Games is coming to Wolverhampton next month.
Young people aged between 18 to 30 will be given advice on how to get a job for the international sports tournament coming to Birmingham in July and August.
Vacancies in stewarding, hospitality, cleaning, security and catering will be on offer.
The event is being held at The Way Youth Zone on Wednesday 11 May.
The City of Wolverhampton Council has said employers, Commonwealth Games partners and training providers will be offering advice on jobs and sector-specific training.
More than 20,000 temporary jobs are being made available to work for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
People who are interested in applying are advised to register on the Games website.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk