Brothers found guilty of Birmingham ambush murder
Two brothers have been found guilty of murdering a man as he left his home in Birmingham.
Amin Talea, 20, died after he was found by a passer-by on Middleton Hall Road, Kings Norton, with a stab wound to his abdomen in October.
Mohammed, 21, and Ridhwaan Farouk,19, had denied murder, but were convicted after police said the younger brother had confessed to a manager at work.
Detectives, however, said the motive behind the attack, "remains a mystery".
Mr Talea was attacked as he approached friends in a car parked in Longfellow Road at about 21:20 BST on 1 October, officers said, and collapsed nearby.
West Midlands Police said Ridhwaan Farouk had confessed to the attack, which he described as his "brother's beef", while driving past the scene with his manager the following day, but was shocked to learn the victim had died.
The manager then shared details with a colleague, who contacted the force, resulting in the 19-year-old's arrest.
Officers said analysis of the siblings' phones placed them both at the scene, and Mohammed Farouk was arrested a few days later.
However, Det Insp Ade George said it was unclear which of the two men had stabbed Mr Talea.
Ridhwaan Farouk, of Shenley Lane, Northfield, and Mohammed Farouk, of Bilbrook Grove, Bartley Green, are due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
In a statement after the trial, Mr Talea's family said they would "forever love and remember" the 20-year-old and prayed "nothing like this happens to anyone else".
