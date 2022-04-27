Over 400 Ukrainians awaiting visas to come to Birmingham
- Published
Over 400 Ukrainian refugees are awaiting visa approval to join host families, a city council has heard.
Birmingham City Council cabinet heard, up to 12 April, 425 Ukrainians were awaiting approval to join a city sponsor.
According to Home Office data only 134 visas have been issued for people under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
The authority is also seeking to negotiate a contract to provide resettlement.
The city council wants to negotiate a 12-month contract with Refugee Action to almost £7.2m per capita cost, to take in up to 1,000 refugees.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the charity has historically supported Syrian and Afghani refugees in Birmingham under existing contracts with the council, but the authority acknowledged financial support and provisions will be "time-limited" and "dependent upon available contingency resources".
Home Secretary Priti Patel has previously apologised for the "frustrating" visa delays which prevented Ukrainian refugees entering the UK.
Tristan Chatfield, cabinet member for finance and resources, thanked residents who have offered up their homes to welcome those fleeing Ukraine.
"We've seen huge numbers seeking refuge to other countries, including here in the UK," he said.
"Birmingham is ready to play its part in welcoming our Ukrainian guests to the city.
"Previously we had taken 110 a year from the Syrian resettlement schemes.
"We've passed that number in the first six weeks of this scheme. The demand for places in the city is rising."
Robert Alden, leader of Birmingham Conservatives, questioned why the contract to resettle Ukrainian refugees was only tendered for one charity.
But Professor Graeme Betts, director of adult social care at Birmingham city council, said the minimum length to hold a tendering process was 30 days which was "too long" given the circumstances of Ukrainian refugees.