Birmingham transplant centre fundraisers look to raise £2m
An appeal is aiming to raise another £1m by the end of the year to set up a new organ transplant centre.
The University Hospitals Birmingham Charity said it would bring together specialist care in one place, to speed up recovery times and improve outcomes.
It started fundraising two years ago and has already raised £1m to pay for the £2m project.
University Hospitals Birmingham said it aimed to create a "national centre of excellence" for organ transplantation.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham is one of only two in the UK that carry out all four organ transplants: heart, lung, liver and kidney.
Its organ transplant programme is nearly twice as large as the one at the other hospital: Freeman Hospital, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
The Birmingham trust said the new transplant centre would bring all the specialist care to patients together, including pre-transplant consultations, additional fitness classes before surgery, patient support groups and rehabilitation classes after surgery.
Charlotte Schofield, from the University Hospitals Birmingham Charity, said: "With a centre of excellence such as the new Birmingham transplant centre, it will mean that we can potentially save those people's lives."
She also said it should lead to quicker donations and better survival rates post-operation.
