Eid al-Fitr events return to Birmingham after Covid-19 restrictions lifted
- Published
Large-scale celebrations at the end of Ramadan are returning to Birmingham after a two-year break caused by the pandemic.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and fasting.
Before Covid-19 restrictions, an event in Birmingham's Small Heath park was among the largest in Europe, regularly attracting more than 60,000 people.
It returns at the beginning of May, albeit with a reduced 20,000 capacity, with public health measures in place.
Celebrations will also be held at Edgbaston Stadium for the first time.
"Eid is a joyous occasion, where Muslims come together to celebrate, spend time with family and worship as a community," project manager Saleem Ahmed said.
"It is a relief to have such an important celebration return to some normality after such a long time."
This year, Eid is expected to fall on 1 or 2 May, depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.
People have been asked to arrive at Small Heath park from 08:00 BST with prayers to start at 09:30.
Events in Birmingham are being organised by the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre.
Held in partnership with Warwickshire County Cricket Club, Edgbaston Stadium is set to welcome about 2,000 people.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk