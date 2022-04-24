Boy, 13, dies after Northfield crash
- Published
A boy has died after he was critically injured in a crash with a car in Birmingham.
The 13-year-old was riding his bike on Groveley Lane, Northfield, at 20:15 BST on Friday when the collision happened, West Midlands Police said.
He died on Saturday and officers said his family were being supported.
The driver of the car stopped and remained at the scene after the collision between Coombes Lane and Lowhill Lane.
He has continued to help with police investigations and has not been arrested, detectives said.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said the death was "absolutely tragic" and officers were working to find out what happened.
"It's impossible to fully understand the grief the family must be experiencing," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk