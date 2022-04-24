Nine arrests at Birmingham City and Walsall matches
Nine people have been arrested after violence broke out at football matches around the West Midlands on Saturday.
A man was questioned after a 60-year-old was left seriously injured on Cattell Road, prior to Birmingham City's home match against Millwall on Saturday.
Five more were arrested following the match and police said "bricks, bottles and objects were used as weapons".
Three men were also arrested at Walsall's match against Port Vale.
West Midlands Police said there was a sizeable operation in place, but incidents broke out across a large area of Birmingham.
These included "hotspots around Digbeth and other areas between the stadium and New Street railway station," the force said.
A 30-year-old man from Smethwick was arrested a short time after the assault on the 60-year-old Millwall fan and is now being held in police custody on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Police said they believed the victim was with his family visiting from London, and was assaulted shortly before 15:00 BST.
About 150 seats inside Birmingham City's St Andrew's stadium, were also vandalised during the game.
Two men arrested at Walsall's home game against Port Vale were held for a short period to prevent a breach of the peace, officers said, while a third man was arrested on suspicion of causing fear of violence.
Ch Supt Ian Parnell said the violence was unacceptable and added that West Midlands Police would "do everything we can to find those responsible".
