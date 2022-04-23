Good Hope Hospital: Murder arrest after body found in car
A man has been arrested after a body was found in a car at a hospital in Birmingham.
A 56-year-old man from Kingstanding, Birmingham, was found dead in the car park of Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield on Friday.
West Midlands Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Tamworth on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
The victim's family has been informed, police said.
Officers said the car was removed for a forensic examination and the area of the car park that was closed has been reopened.
A post-mortem examination will take place soon and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
