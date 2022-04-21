'Blind Dave' midway through Colditz to West Bromwich bike challenge
- Published
A blind man who is taking on an 800-mile (1,287km) charity cycle ride from Colditz Castle, in Germany, to West Bromwich has reached the Netherlands.
Dave Heeley, known as "Blind Dave", has passed the halfway point in his seven day journey.
"We're all shattered, we're all tired, but we're giving it our absolute best," he said.
Mr Heeley, 64, and his fellow riders are raising money for the charity arm of West Bromwich Albion FC.
As well as being joined by six other cyclists, two of his daughters are with him in the support crew.
"This morning my legs, followed by my body, followed by my head didn't want to get out of bed," he said.
The cyclists are due to reach Meriden, Warwickshire, on Sunday ahead of a procession back to the Baggies' Hawthorns stadium.
Mr Heeley has already run through the Sahara Desert and braved the shark-infested waters surrounding Alcatraz.
He was appointed an OBE in the 2020 Birthday Honours.
Mr Heeley said he's hoping to raise £75,000 but added "just to create awareness of what the Albion Foundation - those lads and lasses do - would be absolutely incredible, but to raise a few bob for them as well is also important".
"We're well on our way and we've still got three days left," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk