Wolverhampton awarded £150k to fight crime
- Published
A £150,000 grant has been awarded to Wolverhampton to support work to improve community safety and cut crime.
The funding is from West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster.
It includes £40,000 earmarked for tackling domestic violence and to counter violence against women.
The funding for 2022-23 and how it will be divided up is set to be approved at a meeting of the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership next week.
Another £40,000 of the grant is also expected to be used for projects aiming to cut violence against young people and reduce exploitation.
Projects tackling modern day slavery, stalking, forced marriage, female genital mutilation and honour-based violence are also set to receive funding, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The total Area Community Safety Partnership allocation for the rest of the West Midlands is: Birmingham (£660,000); Coventry (£165,000); Dudley (£135,000); Sandwell (£165,000); Solihull (£90,000) and Walsall (£130,000).
