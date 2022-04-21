Hospital neglect 'contributed to death of Birmingham psychiatric patient'
- Published
Failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of a man who fled a hospital and died the next day, an inquest has concluded.
Matthew Caseby, who was a patient at Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne, absconded by climbing a fence in September 2020.
His family said the hospital had failed him.
The hospital said it apologised unreservedly for the shortcomings in care identified during the inquest.
The personal trainer, who lived in London, had been detained under the Mental Health Act by Thames Valley Police on 3 September, after reports of a man running on to the railway tracks in a village north of Oxford.
He was then admitted to the Priory in Birmingham where, the inquest heard, he should have been under constant observation.
The 23-year-old was hit by a train near Birmingham's University station on 8 September, a day after he was seen leaving the hospital.
The narrative verdict by a jury, delivered at Birmingham and Solihull Coroner's Court on Thursday, said Mr Caseby had been left "inappropriately unattended" in the hospital's courtyard, which was "not suitable for patients to use" due to the lack of risk assessment.
The jury concluded:
- As a result of risks not being fully recorded, Mr Caseby's risk assessment was not adequate, as it was not based on all the available information
- There were shortcomings in the Priory processes for recording and sharing information between staff
- When reviewing [previous absconsions] there was insufficient attention paid to the physical security of the area
- His death was contributed to by neglect on the part of the treating hospital.
In a statement issued after the inquest Mr Caseby's family said there had been a "litany of failings," at the hospital which had failed to assess his risk of absconsion.
His father Richard Caseby, 61, said the Priory Group "were accountable for Matthew's care and safety yet they failed profoundly to prevent harm to him".
"We can never bring Matthew back but we can prevent this ever happening again," he added.
The patient was sent to the Woodbourne Priory by the Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, which outsources all NHS mental health care for young adults, he explained.
He also said NHS England should review its national policy of outsourcing mental health beds to a supplier.
The coroner for Birmingham and Solihull, Louise Hunt, said there were several areas of the evidence heard which left her concerned including staff recording information in two different places, and that the fence and courtyard still may not be safe.
She added she intended to write to the Department of Health and Social Care with regard to national guidelines covering mental health units.
A spokesman for the Priory Hospital Woodbourne said: "We would like to say how deeply sorry we are to Matthew's family, and we apologise unreservedly for the shortcomings in care identified during both the investigation process and the inquest.
"We accept that the care provided at Woodbourne in this instance fell below the high standard patients and their families rightly expect from us, and we fully recognise that improvements are needed to the service.
Changes had already been implemented in relation to policies, procedures and the hospital environment, it said.
"We would welcome national guidance on how best to achieve the most appropriate level of security in acute mental health units, while balancing the need for these to remain therapeutic and rehabilitative environments."
