New statue plan for Wolverhampton Buddhist temple
A statue of an influential social reformer is set to be replaced outside a Buddhist temple.
An application has been submitted to erect the updated model of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar outside the centre in Wolverhampton.
If approved, the new figure will be installed a year after the 130th celebration of his birth.
A long-term campaigner for people's rights, Dr Ambedkar trained in law at Grays Inn in London from 1916 to 1921.
He later fought for India's independence and converted to Buddhism in 1956, shortly before his death.
The proposals have been made on behalf of the local Buddhist community, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service. (LDRS).
The application for the statue, at the entrance to the Buddha Vihara in upper Zoar Street, Graiseley, is set to be approved by councillors, the LDRS reported.
