Hakeem Hussain: Mum guilty of manslaughter over fatal asthma attack
The mother of a boy found dead in a freezing garden after an asthma attack has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Jurors were told Laura Heath "prioritised" her drug addiction over caring for Hakeem Hussain.
The court heard Heath had even repurposed one of the seven-year-old's inhalers as a crack pipe.
The 40-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence over Hakeem's death in Nechells, Birmingham, in November 2017.
She also admitted four counts of child cruelty at Coventry Crown Court.
Social services were aware of Hakeem before his death and jurors heard that a nurse told a child protection conference two days before he collapsed that "he could die at the weekend".
A safeguarding review into agencies' contact with the youngster and his mother, before his death, is set to be published within weeks.
But Andy Couldrick, chief executive of Birmingham's Children's Trust, said there were "clear missed opportunities" by social workers and that the conference "should have happened earlier".
Prosecutors said Hakeem died alone and "gasping for air" in the garden of a friend where his mother had been staying.
Heath failed to ensure the seven-year-old's condition was properly treated and monitored, her trial heard.
She also admitted failing to provide proper medical supervision and exposing her son to class A drugs.
