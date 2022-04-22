Hakeem Hussain: Mum guilty of manslaughter over fatal asthma attack
The mother of a boy found dead in a freezing garden after an asthma attack has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Jurors were told Laura Heath "prioritised" her drug addiction over caring for Hakeem Hussain.
She failed to ensure the seven-year-old's condition was properly treated and monitored, her trial heard.
The 40-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence over Hakeem's death in Nechells, Birmingham, in November 2017.
She had admitted four counts of child cruelty.
