Up to 150 homes set for Walsall green belt land
Up to 150 new homes could be built on an area of green belt land in the West Midlands.
Permission was granted for the development between Harden Road and Whateley Road by councillors in Walsall.
The outline application for the five-acre stretch was previously recommended for refusal.
However, the site has been a focus for anti-social behaviour, a report before councillors said.
Plans for the residential development, in the middle of a housing estate, also includes 300 parking spaces.
The site, which lies about a mile away from the town centre, includes a large number of mature trees and hedgerows, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It had been a "long-term concern" for local residents due to continued incidents of anti-social behaviour, a council report said.
"To address this in the long term, a solution would be to bring forward the site for residential development."
