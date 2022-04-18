'Blind Dave' begins Colditz bike challenge
A blind man has set off on his latest fundraising challenge, riding 800 miles (1,287km) on a tandem bicycle from Colditz Castle to West Bromwich.
Dave Heeley, who is from the West Midlands town and supports charities under the name "Blind Dave", is making the journey over seven days.
As well as being joined by six other cyclists, two of his daughters are with him in the support crew.
The trip is raising money for the charity arm of West Bromwich Albion FC.
A journey of 92 miles (148km) was taking place on Monday, in the challenge for The Albion Foundation, from the world's most famous prisoner of war camp.
The cyclists are due to reach Holland on Thursday and go to Meriden, Warwickshire, on Sunday ahead of a procession back to the Baggies' Hawthorns stadium.
Mr Heeley has already run through the Sahara Desert and braved the shark-infested waters surrounding Alcatraz.
Daughter Georgie said he had "done a lot of crazy things all the time".
She added: "He's really cool. He's a really great dad, but he does all these really cool challenges and [helps] a lot of people and it's really inspiring to grow up with dad there doing all these really good things for everybody else."
Mr Heeley said: "Obviously I wish the whole family was here, but to have the two youngest with me because they wanted to be a part of a challenge and just to listen to what they've just said, it's absolutely fantastic."
